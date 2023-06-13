Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is 1.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) stock priced at $28.00, down -3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.12 and dropped to $27.175 before settling in for the closing price of $28.48. RRC’s price has ranged from $22.61 to $36.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 17.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 191.40%. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.02 million.

In an organization with 544 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.79, operating margin of +54.73, and the pretax margin is +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 866,880. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $27.09, taking the stock ownership to the 250,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 40,000 for $29.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,179,600. This insider now owns 282,738 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 202.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Range Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.90. However, in the short run, Range Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.92. Second resistance stands at $28.49. The third major resistance level sits at $28.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.60. The third support level lies at $26.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.65 billion, the company has a total of 241,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,147 M while annual income is 1,183 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,186 M while its latest quarter income was 481,450 K.