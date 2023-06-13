Search
Zack King
Recent developments with Ucommune International Ltd (UK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.44 cents.

On June 12, 2023, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) opened at $0.6259, higher 4.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6799 and dropped to $0.6259 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for UK have ranged from $0.60 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 357 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.23, operating margin of -31.68, and the pretax margin is -48.63.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.14 while generating a return on equity of -140.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.35

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

The latest stats from [Ucommune International Ltd, UK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 249.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8202, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8495. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6880. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7109. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7420. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6029. The third support level lies at $0.5800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

There are currently 4,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 95,800 K according to its annual income of -42,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,540 K and its income totaled -239,770 K.

