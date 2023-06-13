Recent developments with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.54 cents.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.94, soaring 0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.48 and dropped to $47.61 before settling in for the closing price of $47.70. Within the past 52 weeks, WSC’s price has moved between $30.52 and $53.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 36.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 4,718,260. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $47.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,497,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for $44.62, making the entire transaction worth $223,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

The latest stats from [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was inferior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.94. The third major resistance level sits at $49.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.20. The third support level lies at $46.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.67 billion based on 202,318K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,143 M and income totals 339,540 K. The company made 565,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 210,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.