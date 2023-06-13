Search
Zack King
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) volume exceeds 3.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock priced at $9.20, up 7.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.90 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $9.18. RXRX’s price has ranged from $4.54 to $14.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $151.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.62 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 510,808. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,436 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 916,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 17,865 for $8.93, making the entire transaction worth $159,534. This insider now owns 143,954 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $11.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.45.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.89 billion, the company has a total of 192,359K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,840 K while annual income is -239,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,130 K while its latest quarter income was -65,330 K.

