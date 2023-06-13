Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.76%

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.56, soaring 4.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.94 and dropped to $22.31 before settling in for the closing price of $22.47. Within the past 52 weeks, REPL’s price has moved between $13.84 and $29.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.40%. With a float of $45.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.00 million.

In an organization with 284 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 323,131. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 17,902 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,525,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 15,575 for $18.05, making the entire transaction worth $281,129. This insider now owns 154,571 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.67) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 56.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.75. However, in the short run, Replimune Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.16. Second resistance stands at $24.86. The third major resistance level sits at $25.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.60. The third support level lies at $20.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.36 billion based on 57,776K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -174,280 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.