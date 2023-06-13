Search
Zack King
SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,130 K

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) stock priced at $2.80, up 8.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. SCYX’s price has ranged from $1.15 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 81.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.30%. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.70, operating margin of -1684.48, and the pretax margin is -1326.05.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.71 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1233.73 while generating a return on equity of -282.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.43.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.50 million, the company has a total of 36,517K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,090 K while annual income is -62,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,130 K while its latest quarter income was -33,880 K.

