SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) average volume reaches $558.22K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $0.6381, down -7.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6381 and dropped to $0.5236 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has traded in a range of $0.45-$22.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -400.70%. With a float of $3.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is 80.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,953. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 12,543 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 68,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 27,978 shares in total.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3851, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8068. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6109 in the near term. At $0.6817, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7254. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4964, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4527. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3819.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.38 million has total of 13,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -23,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,260 K.