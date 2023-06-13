Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 105,090 K

On June 12, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $24.02, higher 7.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.30 and dropped to $23.72 before settling in for the closing price of $24.01. Price fluctuations for SHLS have ranged from $13.92 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.50% at the time writing. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.83 in the near term. At $27.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.67.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are currently 169,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 326,940 K according to its annual income of 127,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,090 K and its income totaled 14,300 K.