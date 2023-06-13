Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.32 million

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $27.62, up 1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.99 and dropped to $27.465 before settling in for the closing price of $27.36. Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has traded in a range of $16.83-$31.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +27.92, and the pretax margin is +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 156,808. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,812 shares at a rate of $26.98, taking the stock ownership to the 89,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 1,500 for $25.36, making the entire transaction worth $38,047. This insider now owns 84,737 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 59.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.99 in the near term. At $28.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.94.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.30 billion has total of 83,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,358 M in contrast with the sum of 108,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,190 K and last quarter income was -69,860 K.