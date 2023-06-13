SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 20 Days SMA touches 15.06%: The odds favor the bear

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.90, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.7013 and dropped to $26.58 before settling in for the closing price of $26.90. Within the past 52 weeks, SLG’s price has moved between $19.06 and $53.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -11.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1137 employees.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 107,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.47, taking the stock ownership to the 11,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $16.44, making the entire transaction worth $164,400. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Looking closely at SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.93. However, in the short run, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.44. Second resistance stands at $28.13. The third major resistance level sits at $28.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.20.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.72 billion based on 64,376K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 826,740 K and income totals -71,630 K. The company made 223,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.