Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.21%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.58, plunging -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.06 and dropped to $67.67 before settling in for the closing price of $70.58. Within the past 52 weeks, SQM’s price has moved between $60.21 and $115.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 37.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 567.20%. With a float of $147.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7238 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

The latest stats from [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.39. The third major resistance level sits at $72.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.61. The third support level lies at $65.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.77 billion based on 285,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,711 M and income totals 3,906 M. The company made 2,264 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 749,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.