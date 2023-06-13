Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.93%

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) stock priced at $2.03, up 8.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. SLDP’s price has ranged from $1.83 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -174.80%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.93 million.

In an organization with 236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of -501.48, and the pretax margin is -82.98.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 3,992. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,901 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 693,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 214,500 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $626,126. This insider now owns 300,005 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -81.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solid Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.33 million. That was better than the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. However, in the short run, Solid Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 400.91 million, the company has a total of 177,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,790 K while annual income is -9,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,790 K while its latest quarter income was -19,160 K.