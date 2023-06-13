SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) 20 Days SMA touches -6.39%: The odds favor the bear

On June 12, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) opened at $14.21, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.35 and dropped to $14.015 before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. Price fluctuations for SSRM have ranged from $12.78 to $20.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $203.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.78 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 129,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $16.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Corp Development Officer sold 2,955 for $13.31, making the entire transaction worth $39,331. This insider now owns 115,466 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SSR Mining Inc., SSRM], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.56. The third major resistance level sits at $14.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are currently 204,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,148 M according to its annual income of 194,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,610 K and its income totaled 29,810 K.