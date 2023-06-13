T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is expecting 3.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $113.49, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.505 and dropped to $110.08 before settling in for the closing price of $114.47. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $93.53-$134.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.90%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7868 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 200,627. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,881 shares at a rate of $106.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Vice President sold 11,969 for $114.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,749. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 27.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.72 billion has total of 224,572K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,488 M in contrast with the sum of 1,558 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,538 M and last quarter income was 421,500 K.