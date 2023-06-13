Talkspace Inc. (TALK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 46.51% last month.

On June 12, 2023, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) opened at $1.25, higher 4.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.285 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for TALK have ranged from $0.52 to $1.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $155.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 339 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.13, operating margin of -64.42, and the pretax margin is -66.42.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Talkspace Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 9,500. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 539,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,641 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $36,081. This insider now owns 135,953 shares in total.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -66.63 while generating a return on equity of -49.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Talkspace Inc. (TALK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

The latest stats from [Talkspace Inc., TALK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) raw stochastic average was set at 96.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8945, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8578. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. The third support level lies at $1.1600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Key Stats

There are currently 163,660K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,570 K according to its annual income of -79,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,340 K and its income totaled -8,760 K.