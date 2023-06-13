Search
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) with a beta value of 1.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Markets

June 12, 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) trading session started at the price of $171.53, that was 2.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.275 and dropped to $171.38 before settling in for the closing price of $170.59. A 52-week range for TXN has been $144.46 – $186.30.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.80%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.78) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3889.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN], we can find that recorded value of 4.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $171.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $175.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $176.13. The third major resistance level sits at $177.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $169.29.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are 907,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 159.49 billion. As of now, sales total 20,028 M while income totals 8,749 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,379 M while its last quarter net income were 1,708 M.

