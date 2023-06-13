The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 859,000 K

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.06, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.57 and dropped to $29.96 before settling in for the closing price of $30.05. Within the past 52 weeks, CG’s price has moved between $24.59 and $39.38.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.20%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 172,250,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $86.12, taking the stock ownership to the 6,482,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,756 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $749,292. This insider now owns 982,654 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.59% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.36.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.89 billion based on 362,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,439 M and income totals 1,225 M. The company made 859,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.