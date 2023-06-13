Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) posted a -3.04% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 12, 2023, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) trading session started at the price of $0.8564, that was 4.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9691 and dropped to $0.8549 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. A 52-week range for TUP has been $0.66 – $12.86.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.06, operating margin of +7.16, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Looking closely at Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2975. However, in the short run, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9611. Second resistance stands at $1.0222. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0753. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8469, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7938. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7327.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

There are 44,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.69 million. As of now, sales total 1,306 M while income totals -14,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 313,700 K while its last quarter net income were -35,700 K.