Twilio Inc. (TWLO) 20 Days SMA touches 12.26%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $63.90, up 3.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.29 and dropped to $63.50 before settling in for the closing price of $63.89. TWLO’s price has ranged from $41.00 to $101.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 57.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.90%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8156 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 434,917. In this transaction President, Data & Applications of this company sold 6,485 shares at a rate of $67.07, taking the stock ownership to the 425,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s President, Data & Applications sold 7,622 for $45.82, making the entire transaction worth $349,211. This insider now owns 431,662 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Looking closely at Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.40. However, in the short run, Twilio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.12. Second resistance stands at $68.10. The third major resistance level sits at $69.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.54.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.00 billion, the company has a total of 183,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,826 M while annual income is -1,256 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,007 M while its latest quarter income was -342,140 K.