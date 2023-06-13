Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.64 million

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) stock priced at $17.53, up 5.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.925 and dropped to $17.43 before settling in for the closing price of $17.35. TWST’s price has ranged from $11.46 to $58.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 80.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.78 million.

The firm has a total of 989 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 109.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 132,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 34.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.74. The third major resistance level sits at $20.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.07.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.04 billion, the company has a total of 57,147K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,570 K while annual income is -217,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60,180 K while its latest quarter income was -59,160 K.