Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.46%

Company News

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $7.49, up 2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.62 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.43. Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has traded in a range of $6.38-$13.05.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 762.80%. With a float of $380.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $444.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7400 employees.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 98,080,000. In this transaction Exec. Chair & Brand Chief of this company sold 16,000,000 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for $9.32, making the entire transaction worth $650,689. This insider now owns 260,291 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.63% during the next five years compared to 59.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) saw its 5-day average volume 6.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.71 in the near term. At $7.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. The third support level lies at $7.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.28 billion has total of 444,596K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,904 M in contrast with the sum of 386,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,399 M and last quarter income was 170,550 K.

