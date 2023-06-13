V.F. Corporation (VFC) 20 Days SMA touches 0.23%: The odds favor the bear

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $19.24, up 0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.64 and dropped to $18.96 before settling in for the closing price of $19.11. Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has traded in a range of $16.77-$48.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 39.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -98.00%. With a float of $387.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.50, operating margin of +9.15, and the pretax margin is +0.37.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 149,786. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,109 shares at a rate of $21.07, taking the stock ownership to the 7,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $26.69, making the entire transaction worth $400,305. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.02 while generating a return on equity of 3.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.62% during the next five years compared to -27.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Looking closely at V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.62. However, in the short run, V.F. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.53. Second resistance stands at $19.92. The third major resistance level sits at $20.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.17.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.63 billion has total of 388,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,612 M in contrast with the sum of 118,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,740 M and last quarter income was -214,890 K.