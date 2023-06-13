Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) with a beta value of 1.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.44, soaring 0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.095 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.43. Within the past 52 weeks, VNO’s price has moved between $12.31 and $31.67.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -505.10%. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3146 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 22,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $11.20, taking the stock ownership to the 9,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 5,341 for $11.30, making the entire transaction worth $60,352. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.4 million, its volume of 4.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.99 in the near term. At $16.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 191,881K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,800 M and income totals -346,500 K. The company made 445,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.