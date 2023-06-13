Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is 135.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $2.065, down -9.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.8003 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, WLDS has traded in a range of $0.39-$5.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -200.30%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.70, operating margin of -12342.22, and the pretax margin is -14435.56.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Wearable Devices Ltd. is 53.32%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14435.56 while generating a return on equity of -120.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 640.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 525.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 236.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.07 in the near term. At $2.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.64. The third support level lies at $1.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.84 million has total of 11,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50 K in contrast with the sum of -6,500 K annual income.