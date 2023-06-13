Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.32%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.66, plunging -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.68 and dropped to $25.26 before settling in for the closing price of $25.66. Within the past 52 weeks, ZWS’s price has moved between $19.29 and $32.86.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -7.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.30%. With a float of $173.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.42 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.66, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 33,411. In this transaction Group Ex., President-Zurn of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 82,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development sold 970 for $23.17, making the entire transaction worth $22,475. This insider now owns 119,778 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -17.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.08 million. That was better than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.11. However, in the short run, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.61. Second resistance stands at $25.85. The third major resistance level sits at $26.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.01. The third support level lies at $24.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.42 billion based on 174,523K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,282 M and income totals 61,700 K. The company made 372,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.