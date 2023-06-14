0.46% percent quarterly performance for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 13, 2023, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) trading session started at the price of $131.58, that was 0.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.17 and dropped to $131.38 before settling in for the closing price of $130.84. A 52-week range for PKG has been $110.56 – $149.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.80%. With a float of $88.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.66, operating margin of +17.36, and the pretax margin is +16.10.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Packaging Corporation of America stocks. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.05 while generating a return on equity of 28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.65% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Looking closely at Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.17. However, in the short run, Packaging Corporation of America’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.63. Second resistance stands at $135.29. The third major resistance level sits at $136.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.05.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

There are 89,932K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.87 billion. As of now, sales total 8,478 M while income totals 1,030 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,976 M while its last quarter net income were 190,100 K.