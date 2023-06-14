$1.44M in average volume shows that FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is heading in the right direction

On June 13, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $2.60, higher 1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.67 and dropped to $2.5573 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $62.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 81,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,053,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000 for $2.75, making the entire transaction worth $96,250. This insider now owns 14,083,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 41.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.69 in the near term. At $2.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. The third support level lies at $2.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 111,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 299.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 123,070 K according to its annual income of -99,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,890 K and its income totaled -11,760 K.