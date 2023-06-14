2.02% volatility in Cognex Corporation (CGNX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 13, 2023, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) opened at $56.94, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.33 and dropped to $56.27 before settling in for the closing price of $56.35. Price fluctuations for CGNX have ranged from $40.21 to $58.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $166.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2441 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.75, operating margin of +26.70, and the pretax margin is +24.92.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognex Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 216,676. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,375 shares at a rate of $49.53, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $49.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,700. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +21.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.97% during the next five years compared to -5.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognex Corporation (CGNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Cognex Corporation’s (CGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.29 in the near term. At $57.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.17.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Key Stats

There are currently 172,601K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,006 M according to its annual income of 215,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,120 K and its income totaled 25,620 K.