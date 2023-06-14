2.22% volatility in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 13, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) trading session started at the price of $94.84, that was 2.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.35 and dropped to $94.84 before settling in for the closing price of $94.77. A 52-week range for RJF has been $82.00 – $126.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 508,884. In this transaction COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of this company sold 5,281 shares at a rate of $96.36, taking the stock ownership to the 48,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 for $112.30, making the entire transaction worth $712,319. This insider now owns 7,150 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

The latest stats from [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 39.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.01. The third major resistance level sits at $100.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.15.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

There are 211,911K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.58 billion. As of now, sales total 11,003 M while income totals 1,509 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,873 M while its last quarter net income were 427,000 K.