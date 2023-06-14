Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

2.22% volatility in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

June 13, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) trading session started at the price of $94.84, that was 2.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.35 and dropped to $94.84 before settling in for the closing price of $94.77. A 52-week range for RJF has been $82.00 – $126.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 508,884. In this transaction COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of this company sold 5,281 shares at a rate of $96.36, taking the stock ownership to the 48,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 for $112.30, making the entire transaction worth $712,319. This insider now owns 7,150 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

The latest stats from [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 39.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.01. The third major resistance level sits at $100.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.15.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

There are 211,911K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.58 billion. As of now, sales total 11,003 M while income totals 1,509 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,873 M while its last quarter net income were 427,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) posted a 0.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.90, plunging -0.93% from the previous trading...
Read more

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Steve Mayer -
June 13, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) trading session started at the price of $9.05, that was 0.11% jump from the session before....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) market cap hits 12.53 billion

Shaun Noe -
On June 13, 2023, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) opened at $66.00, higher 1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.