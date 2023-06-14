$2.36M in average volume shows that Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) stock priced at $5.89, up 7.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.49 and dropped to $5.745 before settling in for the closing price of $5.80. CDLX’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $27.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -248.70%. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 489 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 11,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 61,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,698. This insider now owns 58,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardlytics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Looking closely at Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.54. However, in the short run, Cardlytics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.55. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 205.55 million, the company has a total of 33,908K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 298,540 K while annual income is -465,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,330 K while its latest quarter income was 13,610 K.