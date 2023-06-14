Search
Shaun Noe
26.61% percent quarterly performance for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On June 13, 2023, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) opened at $480.00, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $482.20 and dropped to $472.447 before settling in for the closing price of $475.43. Price fluctuations for KLAC have ranged from $250.20 to $477.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 21.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.90% at the time writing. With a float of $136.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.34, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +37.92.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KLA Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 733,975. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,727 shares at a rate of $425.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s President, Semi Proc. Control sold 1,915 for $405.00, making the entire transaction worth $775,575. This insider now owns 55,172 shares in total.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.32) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +36.10 while generating a return on equity of 139.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.19% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KLA Corporation (KLAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Looking closely at KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.21.

During the past 100 days, KLA Corporation’s (KLAC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $405.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $374.90. However, in the short run, KLA Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $483.91. Second resistance stands at $487.93. The third major resistance level sits at $493.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $474.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $468.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $464.40.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Key Stats

There are currently 137,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,212 M according to its annual income of 3,322 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,433 M and its income totaled 697,840 K.

