3.31% volatility in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 13, 2023, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) trading session started at the price of $7.00, that was 1.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $6.96 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. A 52-week range for HLX has been $2.47 – $9.16.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.90%. With a float of $142.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2280 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.80, operating margin of -2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 148,000. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 173,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 75,000 for $8.44, making the entire transaction worth $633,000. This insider now owns 193,948 shares in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.05 while generating a return on equity of -5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.11 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

There are 151,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 873,100 K while income totals -87,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 250,080 K while its last quarter net income were -5,170 K.