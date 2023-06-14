-3.34% percent quarterly performance for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $33.50, up 2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.13 and dropped to $33.45 before settling in for the closing price of $33.43. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has traded in a range of $26.36-$37.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.50%. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.18, operating margin of +12.97, and the pretax margin is +13.30.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,992,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 58,000 shares at a rate of $34.34, taking the stock ownership to the 741,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,857 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $98,924. This insider now owns 16,079 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Looking closely at Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.59. However, in the short run, Steven Madden Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.34. Second resistance stands at $34.57. The third major resistance level sits at $35.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.98.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.59 billion has total of 76,009K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,122 M in contrast with the sum of 216,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 463,830 K and last quarter income was 36,730 K.