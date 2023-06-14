35.46% percent quarterly performance for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock priced at $55.16, up 2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.38 and dropped to $55.16 before settling in for the closing price of $55.34. AKRO’s price has ranged from $7.52 to $58.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 10,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 25,000 for $45.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,127,430. This insider now owns 409,293 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Looking closely at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.12. However, in the short run, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.45. Second resistance stands at $60.03. The third major resistance level sits at $61.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.01.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.10 billion, the company has a total of 50,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -112,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,830 K.