4.53% volatility in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) stock priced at $10.75, up 2.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.055 and dropped to $10.625 before settling in for the closing price of $10.63. DH’s price has ranged from $8.71 to $30.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.00%. With a float of $58.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.83, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Definitive Healthcare Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 104.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 56,846. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,240 shares at a rate of $9.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,743,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 450,000 for $11.54, making the entire transaction worth $5,193,000. This insider now owns 450,000 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.71 while generating a return on equity of -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.10 in the near term. At $11.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.23.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.72 billion, the company has a total of 110,215K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 222,650 K while annual income is -22,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,200 K while its latest quarter income was -11,820 K.