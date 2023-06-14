$449.24K in average volume shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is heading in the right direction

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $0.969, up 13.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $0.9576 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has traded in a range of $0.58-$1.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.80%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.52 million.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -314.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.10 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 168.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seelos Therapeutics Inc., SEEL], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8501, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8801. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1541. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2083. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9035. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8493.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 134.53 million has total of 121,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -73,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 810 K and last quarter income was -13,430 K.