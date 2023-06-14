7.59% volatility in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) last month: This is a red flag warning

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.7035, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7698 and dropped to $0.7035 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Within the past 52 weeks, CJJD’s price has moved between $0.61 and $9.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 15.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 911 workers is very important to gauge.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

The latest stats from [China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc., CJJD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 2.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 362.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4833, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7569. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7654. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8007. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6991, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6681. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6328.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.12 million based on 5,337K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,390 K and income totals -3,190 K. The company made 35,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -140 K in sales during its previous quarter.