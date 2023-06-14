$734.89K in average volume shows that Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is heading in the right direction

June 13, 2023, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was 2.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.3973 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for RBT has been $0.25 – $10.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.90%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 434 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -37.50, and the pretax margin is -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rubicon Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technologies Inc. is 79.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 500,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 555,555 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 681,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,111 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 111,111 shares in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

The latest stats from [Rubicon Technologies Inc., RBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.93 million was superior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6138. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4415. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4721. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4942. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3888, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3667. The third support level lies at $0.3361 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Key Stats

There are 177,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.89 million. As of now, sales total 675,390 K while income totals -281,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 181,100 K while its last quarter net income were -3,130 K.