$827.39K in average volume shows that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) stock priced at $32.47, up 4.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.35 and dropped to $32.44 before settling in for the closing price of $32.40. VTYX’s price has ranged from $11.07 to $47.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.10%. With a float of $54.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.64 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,279,108. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 35,872 shares at a rate of $35.66, taking the stock ownership to the 9,837,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 35,872 for $35.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,279,108. This insider now owns 9,837,045 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -34.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ventyx Biosciences Inc., VTYX], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.47. The third major resistance level sits at $36.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.87.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.08 billion, the company has a total of 53,850K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -108,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -38,930 K.