A look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 13, 2023, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) opened at $27.41, higher 3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.74 and dropped to $27.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $27.46. Price fluctuations for CCRN have ranged from $16.83 to $40.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.86 million.

The firm has a total of 12980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.92, operating margin of +10.02, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 104.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for $30.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,245,535. This insider now owns 206,111 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 49.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 69.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.59. The third major resistance level sits at $30.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.02.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

There are currently 35,933K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,807 M according to its annual income of 188,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 622,710 K and its income totaled 29,440 K.