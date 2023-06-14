A look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.30, soaring 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, WISA’s price has moved between $0.95 and $87.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.20%. With a float of $3.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.74, operating margin of -536.23, and the pretax margin is -479.91.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $359. This insider now owns 261,651 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.36) by $2.83. This company achieved a net margin of -479.97 while generating a return on equity of -224.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -69.30, a number that is poised to hit -1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Looking closely at WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 203.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2960, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.0141. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3900. Second resistance stands at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9700.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.06 million based on 3,802K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,370 K and income totals -16,150 K. The company made 470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -920 K in sales during its previous quarter.