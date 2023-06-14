A major move is in the offing as Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) market cap hits 1.91 billion

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $45.34, soaring 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.20 and dropped to $44.95 before settling in for the closing price of $45.36. Within the past 52 weeks, BOH’s price has moved between $30.83 and $85.45.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2076 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 259,045. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $39.85, taking the stock ownership to the 42,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $32.29, making the entire transaction worth $32,290. This insider now owns 5,500 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 29.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.33 in the near term. At $48.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.83.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 39,649K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 754,910 K and income totals 225,800 K. The company made 229,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.