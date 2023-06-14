A major move is in the offing as Domo Inc. (DOMO) market cap hits 546.41 million

June 13, 2023, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) trading session started at the price of $15.33, that was 1.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.64 and dropped to $15.02 before settling in for the closing price of $15.13. A 52-week range for DOMO has been $11.35 – $35.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.90%. With a float of $30.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 967 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.29, operating margin of -28.79, and the pretax margin is -33.82.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Domo Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Domo Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 677,685. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,500 shares at a rate of $13.42, taking the stock ownership to the 98,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Director bought 47,500 for $14.42, making the entire transaction worth $684,808. This insider now owns 47,500 shares in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -34.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Domo Inc. (DOMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Looking closely at Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc.’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.36. However, in the short run, Domo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.63. Second resistance stands at $15.94. The third major resistance level sits at $16.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.39.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

There are 34,839K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 546.41 million. As of now, sales total 308,650 K while income totals -105,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 79,460 K while its last quarter net income were -24,400 K.