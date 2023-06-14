Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) market cap hits 12.53 billion

Company News

On June 13, 2023, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) opened at $66.00, higher 1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.44 and dropped to $66.00 before settling in for the closing price of $66.24. Price fluctuations for ELS have ranged from $56.88 to $77.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.90 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.07, operating margin of +28.76, and the pretax margin is +20.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +19.61 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 152.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., ELS], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.37. The third major resistance level sits at $69.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Key Stats

There are currently 186,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,447 M according to its annual income of 284,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 369,950 K and its income totaled 82,370 K.

