Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) market cap hits 1.26 billion

Markets

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.83, soaring 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.055 and dropped to $4.825 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Within the past 52 weeks, EAF’s price has moved between $3.75 and $8.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.50%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.98 million.

The firm has a total of 1347 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.57, operating margin of +36.28, and the pretax margin is +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 38.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.57.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.26 billion based on 256,707K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,281 M and income totals 382,960 K. The company made 138,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.63% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2023, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) trading session started at the price of $31.66, that was 2.45% jump from the session...
Read more

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) last year’s performance of -62.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 13, 2023, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) opened at $1.94, lower -5.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) stock priced at $1.59, up 4.35% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.