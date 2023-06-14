A major move is in the offing as MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) market cap hits 507.35 million

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) stock priced at $4.90, up 1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. MXCT’s price has ranged from $3.36 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.10%. With a float of $96.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.85 million.

The firm has a total of 125 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.77, operating margin of -61.64, and the pretax margin is -53.25.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc. is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 81,068. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,149 shares at a rate of $5.02, taking the stock ownership to the 333,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,718 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $63,590. This insider now owns 333,197 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.25 while generating a return on equity of -9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MaxCyte Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MaxCyte Inc., MXCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.64.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 507.35 million, the company has a total of 103,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,260 K while annual income is -23,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,580 K while its latest quarter income was -10,880 K.