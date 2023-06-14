Search
Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) market cap hits 1.05 billion

Analyst Insights

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $10.08, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.41 and dropped to $10.0001 before settling in for the closing price of $10.14. Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has traded in a range of $5.59-$11.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 264.70%. With a float of $89.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.66 million.

The firm has a total of 129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.38, operating margin of +55.40, and the pretax margin is +57.19.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 14,342. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,160 shares at a rate of $6.64, taking the stock ownership to the 3,616,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 3,700 for $6.66, making the entire transaction worth $24,642. This insider now owns 3,700 shares in total.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +43.38 while generating a return on equity of 26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 264.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (PNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [POINT Biopharma Global Inc., PNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (PNT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.57. The third major resistance level sits at $10.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.51.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.05 billion has total of 105,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 226,580 K in contrast with the sum of 98,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,460 K and last quarter income was -16,530 K.

Can CareTrust REIT Inc.’s (CTRE) hike of 0.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.83, plunging -0.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

The Clorox Company (CLX) kicked off at the price of $156.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2023, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) trading session started at the price of $154.78, that was 0.40% jump from the session before....
Read more

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) soared 0.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On June 13, 2023, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) opened at $13.01, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

