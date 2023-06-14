Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) average volume reaches $747.67K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.36, plunging -0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.59 and dropped to $14.28 before settling in for the closing price of $14.35. Within the past 52 weeks, AKR’s price has moved between $12.28 and $18.11.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -246.60%. With a float of $94.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.19 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.20, operating margin of +13.58, and the pretax margin is -19.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Acadia Realty Trust is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 364,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,250 shares at a rate of $12.90, taking the stock ownership to the 112,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 807 for $15.23, making the entire transaction worth $12,293. This insider now owns 37,614 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Acadia Realty Trust, AKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.70. The third major resistance level sits at $14.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.88.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.36 billion based on 95,212K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 326,290 K and income totals -35,450 K. The company made 81,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.