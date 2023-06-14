AECOM (ACM) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.30, soaring 0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.925 and dropped to $84.76 before settling in for the closing price of $84.95. Within the past 52 weeks, ACM’s price has moved between $60.74 and $92.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.93 million.

The firm has a total of 50000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AECOM (ACM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,709,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,618 shares at a rate of $82.92, taking the stock ownership to the 44,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT sold 6,498 for $83.10, making the entire transaction worth $539,986. This insider now owns 73,351 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.89) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.06% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

AECOM (ACM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AECOM, ACM], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.46. The third major resistance level sits at $87.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.51.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.77 billion based on 138,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,148 M and income totals 310,610 K. The company made 3,490 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.