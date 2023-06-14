Agora Inc. (API)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.14, soaring 10.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.395 and dropped to $3.1132 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Within the past 52 weeks, API’s price has moved between $2.38 and $7.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1001 workers is very important to gauge.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Agora Inc. (API) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

The latest stats from [Agora Inc., API] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was inferior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 40.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.91.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 346.30 million based on 115,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 160,670 K and income totals -120,380 K. The company made 36,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.